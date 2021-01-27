Editor:

It seems to me that the method being used to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine is cruel and insensitive, in that persons 65 and over are now first in line. I am 86 and disabled and also have some serious health issues. I cannot stand in long lines, nor sit in a car for hours. When I was 65 I could handle almost anything, but no longer.

A fair way, after health professionals and nursing home patients and employees have been vaccinated, would be: next – those over 90, then those over 80, then those over 70, etc. Florida's over 65 population is 4.5 million people plus hundreds of thousands of non-residents. Many of us who need the vaccine the most have little chance of getting it any time soon, and we are the most vulnerable to getting and dying from this virus.

Some other states are handling the distribution in ways similar to the method I suggest.

Russell Wilcox

Port Charlotte

