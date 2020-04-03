Editor:

Some years ago I wrote a letter defending the intellect and variety of the Letters to the Editor section of my hometown newspaper. I unfortunately will defend John Surkan's letter as well. He appears to have the luxury of not having to make those delicate life and death decisions made by loved ones and physicians on a daily basis.

I pray that he will not have to hear the heart-breaking news of the loss of a beloved family member decided by the lack of available resources. If the virus gets a further foothold, the vultures will be full. The firing squad of age will get each of us but as a nurse, I will continue to care for your friends and family Mr. Surkan and I will pray for us all.

Micky Catlin

Port Charlotte

