Editor:
I live in Port Charlotte and I am an author and an artist (all these after I retired from being an aesthetician- owner).
Recently, I was chosen the author of the week by a reputable publishing company and I would like to share my joy with your readers. The book is called "Escape" and is a true story about a family surviving the communist regime in Romania and the huge gratitude they have for America. That family is mine. We have a handicapped daughter wheelchair bound and if she would be living in Romania, she would be dead by now.
It’s a subject that is kind of sad because it happens right now, right here, where I never thought it would be possible.
I published six books and I wish I could express my love for America through my words.
And I do. I wish I could send you pictures of the covers of my books.
Thank you for your time.
Gabriela Voiculescu
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.