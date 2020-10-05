Editor:

I live in Port Charlotte and I am an author and an artist (all these after I retired from being an aesthetician- owner).

Recently, I was chosen the author of the week by a reputable publishing company and I would like to share my joy with your readers. The book is called "Escape" and is a true story about a family surviving the communist regime in Romania and the huge gratitude they have for America. That family is mine. We have a handicapped daughter wheelchair bound and if she would be living in Romania, she would be dead by now.

It’s a subject that is kind of sad because it happens right now, right here, where I never thought it would be possible.

I published six books and I wish I could express my love for America through my words.

And I do. I wish I could send you pictures of the covers of my books.

Thank you for your time.

Gabriela Voiculescu

Port Charlotte

