Editor:
Questions for you:
1. If President Trump had told you in March 2020 that the Covid-19 virus was extremely deadly and airborne, would you have believed him?
(My answer: YES)
2. If you believed him, would you have started wearing a facial covering?
(My answer: YES)
3. Would you have panic(ed) if he told you the truth, or would you have felt better equipped to prepare for what was coming?
(My answer: I’d want to know how we could avoid contracting it; how we should prepare; are our hospitals prepared for this type of pandemic; and an estimate on how long this threat might last based on other countries' experiences)
After answering these questions, I'm angry that the president of our "free" country felt the need to downplay this information. Do you believe it was for our own good, so we don't panic? (My answer: no. After all, this is an election year! Almost 200,000 Americans are dead!)
Connie Natale
Punta Gorda
