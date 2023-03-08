I’m retired, but back to work….. I tell people “Thank You Joe Biden…” Most people wink and nod, not sure if they agree or not, but they seem to understand. Some people ask, “Why do you blame Joe Biden?” My first thought is if you have to ask you’ll never understand. But then I thought maybe some rationale would help.
Joe Biden seems to want to blame Donald Trump - (unless he’s blaming Putin) for everything that isn’t right but wants all the credit for everything that is right! Who fast tracked COVID 19 treatment? Who likely had the cause of COVID pegged (Lab Leak - most likely at this point). Ask Fauci? Oops – he still has his head (in the sand or maybe where it’s darker).
Joe Biden has been in power since I graduated from high school - almost I graduated in June of 1972 - the year he was elected to the Senate. Robert Gates (Obama’s) defense secretary famously said that Joe B. has been wrong on every major foreign policy and defense issue in the last 40 years. I doubt if his national policies are any better then his international. Joe lied likely more seriously than Republican Freshman George Santos. Santos was just caught.
Joe has lied all his life and no-one seems to care. Joe seems lost and confused and he knows how to insult with the best of them almost as good as the Donald!
