Editor:
With gratitude to Speaker Pelosi, Chairmen Schiff and Nadler, Senate Minority Leader Schumer, and others for their unrelenting debacle for the past three years and waste of time and money have convinced me to make this sad choice. As a registered Democrat for more than 40 years and a union building tradesman, I regretfully share with you that the Lake of Burning Sulfur and Fire will freeze solid before I ever vote for another Democrat.
The Republicans may not be perfect, but they sure beat the alternative of the radical left wing of the opposition. It is not about Trump it’s about the ideology of the liberal Left. I stand for the flag, honor our heroes, and humbly ask God to bless America.
Roger Luedtke
Port Charlotte
