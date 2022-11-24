Editor:

We have all gone through a traumatic experience with the near Cat 5 Hurricane Ian. He tore up our community and others south of us. Anyone who was not here for Hurricane Charley 18 years ago, will not ever know its unimaginably destructive force when we were leveled in a matter of about two hours - light poles broken and power lines swinging on roads, looting of the Beachcomber early the next morning, no water or power, and the unbearable heat of August in Florida!


