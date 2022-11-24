We have all gone through a traumatic experience with the near Cat 5 Hurricane Ian. He tore up our community and others south of us. Anyone who was not here for Hurricane Charley 18 years ago, will not ever know its unimaginably destructive force when we were leveled in a matter of about two hours - light poles broken and power lines swinging on roads, looting of the Beachcomber early the next morning, no water or power, and the unbearable heat of August in Florida!
There was no debris pickup or restoration of utilities for weeks for the majority of us. Compared to that horror, Ian with its massive pounding for seven or so hours and near 150 mph winds and rain and the destruction, is no comparison to Charley.
So this Thursday, gratitude is going to be my watchword. Gratitude that most of us survived that unrelenting onslaught with no broken bones, or hospitalizations. Afterwards, we were resilient as we went about helping our neighbors and strangers. We were Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte strong. And so, I am not going to mourn all the trees that we lost, including our majestic oaks lying helplessly on the ground with their enormous root systems totally exposed - a testament to Nature's power.
Instead, I am going to celebrate the trees that we do have, and the resilient, caring community that we are blessed to be a part of. I am filled with gratitude for these many things.
