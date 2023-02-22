Fox News Hannity says he knew Trump lied as the media empire is rocked by a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit by Dominion and Smartmatic making clear to election deniers, "perpetuating lies to Americans will have consequences." Finally.
Florida has a reckless governor and Legislature willing to lie and pick a fight purely for spite to pass unnecessary laws. DeSantis new law dissolving Disney's self-governing status starts in June. Legislator Spencer Roach lied to us saying Disney pays no taxes. Easily disproved, Roach won't answer questions about this offensive statement. As a Republican I'm sick of the liars and deniers. Where are good Republican leaders?
Fact-check: Disney paid $780 million in state and local taxes in 2021. Disney adds $18.2 billion annually in economic value to Florida businesses. Disney was set up to run and maintain independently so locals would not be taxed for its operation or existence aside from being the biggest employer in Florida. Disney works!
DeSantis big declaration "they've gotten away with this for 50 years but not any longer" doesn't say, this agreement is the very reason Disney built here to begin with. Twice the size of Manhattan, Disneyworld is the No. 1 tourist destination in the world. Now all the utilities, roads, fire and police departments will be replaced by what is already there now funded with new taxes to make it happen. Orange and Osceola counties can expect a 25% property tax increase. How many times will DeSantis make us pay for his pettiness?
