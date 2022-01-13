Conservative and far-right news outlets are single-mindedly opposed to Democrats and actively trying to find fault with President Biden and his policies. In the morning they declare inflation is the administration’s doing. In the afternoon they whine about slowed economic growth, again wrongly placing the blame. By dinner, they bash Democrats on critical race theory, a story few people even care about, or understand.
The “bones” they gnaw on aren’t the issues that truly impact you and your life, but the persistent dwelling on them is meant to spread hatred and fear.
We all need to pay attention, not just to whether problems are solved, but to which problems politicians choose to confront and how they go about it. During the budget negotiations, with the approaching Omicron variant, every Senate Republican, including Florida’s Rubio and Scott, voted to defund the federal vaccine mandate on businesses and the military while actively discouraging citizens from taking routine medical precautions for their own welfare. The consequences? COVID fatalities have increased in Republican-leaning parts of the country.
The Republican Party has a consistent ethic of callous regard for their own supporters. I’m glad I switched to the Democratic Party. And you?
