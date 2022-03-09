Thank you, YMCA and Charlotte County for supporting Senior Tap Dancing!
Tap dance classes for local seniors are up and dancing at the scenic YMCA BayFront Center in Punta Gorda, 750 W. Retta Esplanade Avenue. Thank you, YMCA, for supporting our two local tap dance groups directed by Ms. Cheryl and Ms. Boo Boo. Both Cheryl and Boo Boo have a passion to teach tap dance and teach at no charge. Tap dancing is so good for your brain and physical body. Class cost per individual is a donation to the YMCA of only $20 per month.
Thank you, Charlotte County commissioners, for providing the guidance to the exiled tap groups to seek out the YMCA, after the shutdown of the Cultural Center. The YMCA is doing an excellent job of supporting the senior community, even through the past two years of Covid challenges. Both tap dance instructors are happy with the classroom facilities being offered by the YMCA.
Come learn to tap dance with the beautiful Charlotte Harbor in the dance mirror background. Advanced class is at 11:30 a.m., Intermediate is at 12:30 p.m. and Beginner is at 1:30. If I can learn a few tap steps at the age of 75, so can you. Walk-ins are welcomed. As Ms. Boo Boo says, tap dancing is a way to stay forever young!
Thank you, Ms. Cheryl, Ms. Boo Boo, the YMCA, and Charlotte County for supporting Tap Dancing for Seniors!
