I’m just curious
about a few things
Editor:
Just curious …
Why do people demand privacy then post everything about themselves on social media?
Why is “progressive” bad but “progress” good?
Are Democrats and Republicans the new Hatfields and McCoys?
Why is it the people who have the most, complain the most?
If the pursuit of happiness harms no one, why pass laws to prevent it?
Aren’t campaign donations really bribes?
Why do state officials demand state’s rights but try to take away local rights?
If judge’s decisions are unbiased, why do we care what their political affiliation is?
Why do people vote for incumbents, then say they hate career politicians and demand term limits?
Since cable news is mostly opinions, isn’t it news gossip?
If we are each as unique as our fingerprints, why the need to conform?
Why did Capitol rioters wear camouflage?
Why do people say they love democracy but hate anti-fascists?
Should Jesus have told those people to get a job rather than giving them loaves and fishes?
If we are mostly descendants of immigrants, why hate immigrants?
Why are there poor Republicans?
Given that Christ never accumulated wealth, what message was he sending?
Why does drawing an imaginary border line make people take sides?
If the majority of citizens want something passed, why do the majority of politicians vote against it?
Why is it that 9 of the 10 poorest states are Republican controlled?
Was Jesus a capitalist or a socialist?
If from unity comes strength, why are politicians always trying to divide us?
Julie McGillivray
Punta Gorda
