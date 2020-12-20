Editor:
A randomized control study on the effectiveness of wearing masks for SARS-COV-2 was conducted by the Danish in April and May 2020. “A total of 3,030 participants were randomly assigned to the recommendation to wear masks, and 2,994 were assigned to control; 4,862 completed the study. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 occurred in 42 participants recommended masks (1.8%) and 53 control participants (2.1%).”
This study concludes: “The recommendation to wear surgical masks to supplement other public health measures did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50% in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use.” In other words, masks do not work. This research has been published in major medical journals and media outlets.
“Public health officials should not be recommending a preventative measure — let alone mandating it — without knowing it is effective.” (Foundation for Economic Education). Even WHO does not recommend mask wearing by healthy individuals.
Why hasn’t the CDC acknowledged any of the research data on wearing masks? Where is the research that backs up that wearing masks do work? Why isn’t there an emphasis on good nutrition, sleep habits, and exercise to be the most effective preventive measures to combat this virus? Why isn’t there a plan to move our population back to “normal” prior to the COVID-19 pandemic? The counter argument is: "Even a small degree of protection is worth using the face masks.” If masks worked,then why do we still have positive cases?
Janis Tobin
Port Charlotte
