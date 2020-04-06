Editor:
Joe Biden is not senile. In 1988, he did have two brain aneurysms — not brain tumors — which were cauterized. Some right wing pundits are calling him senile because he stumbled in some of his debate answers. In fact, although his speech is sometimes impaired due to the aneurysms’ location (frontal cortex), his intellect is not affected.
I know this is true because of my Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) in 2012. One effect of a TIA, akin to that an aneurysm, is speech impairment, especially when under stress. I sometimes stutter or have trouble finding the right word. Yet, like Biden, at age 76 my intellect is not compromised. And, like him, I am not senile. Just ask my friends.
Karen J. Fisk
Rotonda West
