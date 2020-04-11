Editor:
I am heartened by the way most people, businesses, and companies are responding to the COVID-19 virus. People are willing to stay home to help reduce spreading the virus.
There is a great deal support and concern for the people who have lost their employment and businesses incurring financial ruin. Local businesses are making every effort to stay open and provide needed services to the community. Reassuring emails and TV announcements by major companies and corporations stress their willingness to work with those in need.
Individuals are coming up with great ideas to make needed masks, disinfecting soap products, and other medical supplies. We are pulling together as a nation that hasn’t been seen for some time. It makes me feel proud of our country.
Kathleen R. Balchin
North Port
