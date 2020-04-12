Editor:
I am so tired of people writing in to denigrate others with differing points of view. 'Dems" vs. 'Reps". Please realize that the Russian government works hard at dividing our country, sowing distrust of the parties, government, media, etc.
Both of our political parties have positives and negatives. We need the media, most of which reports accurately. Social media is not so accurate. We, the people, will benefit from working together and negotiating, finding points on which we can agree and move forward. Please open your minds and work to make this a better country and world.
Stephanie Ross
Punta Gorda
