A couple of weeks ago, a reader questioned why the self-named Curmudgeons Club with a limited membership of 20, rated a monthly column in The Daily Sun. Just days later, in response, The Daily Sun published yet another column from the Curmudgeons president, Richard Pitz, predictably defending his club and claiming its vital purpose for Charlotte County. Why was I not surprised?
The Curmudgeons may have "life experiences at a high level of responsibility," even with a couple of PhDs (I have one of those, too), but the truth is they are a largely self-selected group of retired men (no women), mostly Republicans (13 plus 6 no party affiliation, and 1 lone Democrat), who have persuaded the newspaper that their personal opinions deserve a regular column in the paper -- actually, the opinions primarily of Mr. Pitz, John Doner, Tony Biell, and Harvey Goldstein, who are the authors of 30 of the last 41 columns that I could find in The Daily Sun archives.
As a regular reader of The Daily Sun who thinks the Curmudgeons' monthly column largely lives up to the name "bad-tempered and negative," I wonder why the newspaper gives these old men so much print. If The Daily Sun can't find some local contributors who might have a more positive take on our local community, I'd like to suggest that the Curmudgeons be relegated to writing letters to the editor, just like those of us.
An old man tired of listening to other curmudgeonly old men.
