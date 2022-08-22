Editor:

A couple of weeks ago, a reader questioned why the self-named Curmudgeons Club with a limited membership of 20, rated a monthly column in The Daily Sun. Just days later, in response, The Daily Sun published yet another column from the Curmudgeons president, Richard Pitz, predictably defending his club and claiming its vital purpose for Charlotte County. Why was I not surprised?

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments