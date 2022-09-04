LETTER: I'm tired of paying Rubio to do nothing Sep 4, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Democratic President Joe Biden delivered for Florida!Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, will lower the cost of prescription drugs and address the dangers of climate change.Republican Florida Marco Rubio voted against the legislation. He even complained about having to even show up to vote! He called the bill to lower Floridians' cost of living a "garbage bill."Rubio gets paid a six-figure, taxpayer-funded salary for a job he refuses to perform. As a taxpayer I'm fed up with paying his salary and his plane tickets!Let's end his time in Washington and vote him out in November!Ruth VolpePort Charlotte Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick UPDATED: Missing endangered adult reported out of Port Charlotte Charlotte County Sheriff's Office wants you Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Teen fighting brain ailment transported to Chicago facility Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick UPDATED: Missing endangered adult reported out of Port Charlotte Charlotte County Sheriff's Office wants you Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Teen fighting brain ailment transported to Chicago facility
