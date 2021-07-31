Editor:

I received the Moderna vaccine on March 25 at the Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. And the second dose of the vaccine on April 22, at the Cultural Center in Port Charlotte.

Granted, these vaccines may be only 90% effective. I'm not sure if anything is 100% effective. But 90% is better than nothing. I also still wear a mask (maybe to make up for the other 10%).

My advice is, please get vaccinated. The person's life you could be saving is your own, or someone else's.

Ken Glazier

Punta Gorda

