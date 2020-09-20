Editor:
With credit to Jack Adams, this post sums up my position exactly. "To answer all of those of you who would say “I can't believe you would vote for Trump." Well folks listen up! I'm not just voting for him.
I'm voting for the second Amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I'm voting for the electoral college, and the Republic we live in. I'm voting for the police and law and order. I'm voting for the military, and the veterans who fought for and died for this country. I'm voting for the flag that is always missing from the Democratic background. I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.
I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul the Democrats want to murder. I’m voting for freedom and the American dream. I’m voting for good and against evil. I'm not just voting for one person, I'm voting for the future of my country! What are you voting for?"
David Schall
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.