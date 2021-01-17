Editor:

I am an 87-year-old subscriber of 23 years to The Daily Sun which is delivered to my home every morning. I have once more anxiously opened my paper to find some headline news on where and how to get the Covid vaccine. Once more much news but nothing about what concerns all seniors.

A NYT front page article today describes Florida’s failure to get the vaccine out and quotes our governor that all doors are open to seniors seeking a vaccine. I would like to know of one door in Charlotte County that I could enter today to get the vaccine. Please answer ASAP.

Mary Garofalakis

Punta Gorda

