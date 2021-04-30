Editor:

I'm worried about our country. Statistics show that more than 1 million immigrants arrive in the U.S. each year. Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday that the U.S. will send an additional $310 million to Central America "for humanitarian relief and to address food insecurity."

Should she not be concerned for American humanitarian relief and food insecurity? For most Americans, these statistics are frightening. Neil Diamond's song "They're Coming to America. On the boats and on the planes. They're coming to America, never looking back again. They're coming to America." Listening to Diamond's song frightens me even more.

The United States of America has a population of about 331,883,986 according to the U.S. census. That accounts for about 4.25% of the total world’s population. I'm hoping Harris is taking into consideration the increased population growth and environmental problems in our country. I'm worried about our country.

Toni Waltz

Port Charlotte

