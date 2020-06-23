Editor:

It would be nice to take this social justice marching thing a step further where people could be doing something good to help a community in real time, rather than just hoping their march sparks change in the future.

In all the videos I've watched in the last week, I saw waves of people in the streets of major cities wearing backpacks. I've never seen so many backpacks. It appeared at least 80% of the mostly younger crowds were wearing backpacks.

Every time I witnessed this, I imagined: What if a fraction of that youthful crowd marched into a poor neighborhood with canned goods in those backpacks for a local food bank? What if those backpacks contained Dr. Seuss books to read to the kids, or any cool books to just hand out to kids?

I also saw several people holding up their phones to capture video. Most wanted to get footage of peaceful solidarity. Some wanted to get footage of things being broken and others were wishing on a star to get that one pic of a police officer "roughing up" someone.

Well it would be great if the marches I imagined actually occurred and the phone cams recorded the events that transpire and flood the media with those positive images.

Ron Bates

Lake Suzy

