Across the country, right-wing politicians, including SCOTUS judges, are stripping away personal freedoms, but it’s a woman’s freedom to control her own body they seem to hold in special contempt.
Imagine if males got pregnant:
Men would determine what they could or could not do with their own bodies. They’d demand the right to privacy and wouldn’t stand for politicians entering their bedrooms and doctors’ offices interfering with personal decisions or forcing a man or boy to give birth if raped. They would learn what rape, pregnancy, and birthing can do to a boy’s, or even a man’s, body and life.
Neither they nor their doctors would be jailed for terminating unviable pregnancies or removing dead fetuses from wombs. They’d never be accused of murder for miscarrying.
They wouldn’t be forced to breed for a lack of available and affordable contraception because safe and reliable contraception would be free along with menstrual products and pre-and post-natal medical care.
They would never be told to drop off a newborn they couldn’t afford to care for at their nearest fire station because care would always be available. Our infant mortality rate would drop. Paid paternal leave would be guaranteed for 12 months or more.
If only...
Fortunately, these politicians didn’t take away our right to vote before they took away our right to own our own bodies. Don’t elect politicians who believe freedom is for the few of them and not the many of us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.