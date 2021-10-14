Emotions run high around the immigration “situation” in the United States. And myths are abundant. The truth is that historically, immigrants have helped America, both economically and culturally. The glorious tapestry that is America has been built with immigrants' blood.
The current immigrant myth is that “they drain” the economy. Not true. In fact, data collected by the prestigious National Academy of Sciences (NAS) clearly states that “immigration is integral to the nation’s economic growth.” This study concluded: 1) the U.S. workforce is aging; and 2) the arrival of newcomers who fill jobs that are difficult to fill is essential. The NAS also noted that there was “little evidence that immigration significantly affects the overall employment levels of native-born workers.”
Quite the contrary, immigrants are essential not a drain. A 2021 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) report found that “Undocumented workers (with no social security number and only an ID number) filed 4.4 million returns that were valued at $23.6 billion.” Undocumented workers added $23.6 billion to our economy!
Sometimes numbers and facts do not persuade audiences. But we Americans have always been smart and kind and generous - if we have “slipped,” let’s get back on track!
