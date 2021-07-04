Editor:
The crisis at the border is due to Trump’s deliberate effort to defund the agencies that deal with immigrants as well as pent-up demand following the pandemic and Trump’s policy of blocking immigrants from poor countries.
Immigrants make America strong. They are highly motivated individuals who are willing to take risks to achieve a better life. They are younger than average Americans and we need younger people as our birth rates decline. They do not come here to commit crimes, which would almost guarantee their deportation. They will not take that risk and statistics show that they commit fewer crimes than native Americans. In reality, they come here to work and this is a time when we need workers.
More importantly, Jesus wants us to help the poor. There is no better way to do that than to give them the opportunity that America has provided to so many immigrants in the past, including our ancestors.
These “illegal” immigrants have no easy legal way to immigrate to our country, especially if they have no money. Their only hope is to seek asylum status which was practically impossible when Trump was president. Biden is making it easier, but it takes time to put in place the infrastructure to handle the asylum claims and to deal with the influx. In the meantime, many are so desperate for a better life that they are willing to take great risks to sneak across our border.
Let’s show some compassion for these fellow human beings.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
