Editor:
Trump's parents were immigrants, two of his there wives were/are immigrants, his youngest son is an anchor baby, not a royal prince, this country doesn't bow to royalty anyway, and his current parents-in-law are chain immigrants. Many of his cohorts are immigrants. Virtually everyone on this planet is an immigrant or a descendant of immigrants if you go back far enough. Immigrants are what helped the U.S. become so rich and powerful.
Our educational and health statistics are pathetic and embarrassing, despite our technological improvements. Who wins our spelling bees now? Orientals and kids from India. When is the last time you saw a Caucasian or other race win those competitions?
Computers can now analyze diagnostic radiology graphics faster and more accurately than our exceptionally trained and experienced radiologists. Our surgeons are using robotic tools. We can now manipulate genes and produce stem cells from our own bodies. We should have been salvaging them from placental and umbilical material.
We have now been eclipsed by China, population-wise and economically. Unless the Coronavirus doesn't get resolved quickly. Consider that single cell creatures continue to morph faster than our more knowledgeable scientists can figure out how to prevent them.
Let's all open our eyes and remember where our ancestors came from and where our future citizens will be coming from. Immigrants from Latin American are trying to find a better place to live than the violent nations they are trying to escape from and from gangs and cartels and traffickers. Wouldn't we want to escape a similar environment?
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
