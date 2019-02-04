Editor:
The USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) does not grant a work permit or any other means for people to work in this country while their immigration cases are processed. They are unable to get a Social Security number and face deportation.
While this happens at the USCIS, undocumented immigrants who are working in this country are allowed to have an ITIN number (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number), which allows them to file tax returns. Currently, there are millions of immigrants in the U.S. with this kind of number. ITIN-holders pay federal and state taxes, as well as Social Security and Medicare, which they will never be able to collect, even if they become legal residents. Keep in mind that in some cases, depending on their categories, their residency process may take up to 25 years to be completed.
Once they receive their legal resident status (green card) they can apply to get a Social Security number. While their records with the IRS will be merged into one file, remember, they won't be able to collect any funds they were filing under an ITIN number.
So, think again if you believe that all illegal immigrants in the U.S. are only a burden to this country. Research the ITIN number and see how they are being unfairly used. Besides, people with the ITIN numbers, have been able to open bank accounts, make home loans and contribute substantially to our great U.S. melting pot, a U.S. that has always been great.
Laura Barth
Port Charlotte
