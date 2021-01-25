Editor:
Sure glad that Biden and Harris got elected. Now the 9,000 immigrants that are headed north from Central America to the U.S. will have a roof over their head along with free food, Medicare and a monthly check to spend at their leisure. Think about it.
Thomas Shambarger
Englewood
