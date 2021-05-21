Editor:
A nation of immigrants?
True. But there was a process in place before admission. You had to have a sponsor, a place to live, a trade, and upon examination, be in good health. Of note, at times, illiterate government workers changed many family names because of their inability to spell or pronounce them. The significance being the family had the burden to change it back. These immigrants eagerly became tax-paying, English speaking, home owning, productive citizens of our society.
However, we are now witnessing, too many unaccompanied minors entering and being abducted into dangerous gangs. Too many testing positive for Covid and just roaming about homeless.
Additionally, the U.S. birth rate has been plummeting, thereby placing the financial burden on less of the population to sustain the care and welfare of these non-citizens.
The new regime in D.C. is exhibiting a collective lack of wisdom in this respect while having lunch on our dime, flying about in their personal jets, sleeping well in their ivory towers and being rewarded by lobbyist off our backs.
I quote: Genesis 3:17,19 (after the fall) “You shall eat in toil all the days of your life. And you shall eat the plants of the field by the sweat of your face till you return to the ground.” i.e. no work, no eat.
Cathy Bateman
Port Charlotte
