I am so tired of hearing how terrible immigration is to America.
We are not the only country that are taking immigrants who have lost everything in natural disasters, war and violence, seeking a chance of a safe place to live and raise their children.
Unless you are Native American or your ancestors were on the Mayflower you are a second-, third- or fourth-generation immigrant.
Your ancestors and mine came to America for a better life, worked hard and improved their life. America is a country of immigrants. Now after a couple generations, many people forget that. Without immigration we would not be Americans, living in the best country in the world.
Our work force has shortages of workers due to the mass retirement of the “Baby Boomers.”
We need immigrants to fill the shortage of truck drivers that deliver our goods, to staff hotels, restaurants, schools, nursing homes and hospitals. The list goes on and on. Many jobs are lower paying and many Americans are not willing to do that work.
Why is it that people get their news from Facebook and other social medias that spread opinions, not true facts? Are they so lazy and easily fooled that they believe ignorance and prejudice as truth? Where has empathy and kindness gone? Greed and selfishness have replaced compassion and gratitude.
Let's remember why our ancestors came to America, then understand why immigrants today are looking for the same things.
