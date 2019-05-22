Editor:

Last night, I was leaving Walmart on Kings Highway and noticed a large red and white bus parked on the side where the truckers usually park. SUVs and vans were unloading immigrants with their kids and backpacks/suitcases and they were getting on the bus.

This morning there is the article about immigrants heading for Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Guess again, folks, they're here in Port Charlotte and I'll bet it's your tax dollars at work getting them where they're supposed to go. But according to Pelosi and Schiff, there's no emergency. Pure and simple, we're losing our country. Enough said!

Sheila Stidham

Port Charlotte

