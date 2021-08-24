A recent piece published in The Daily Sun by Laura Collins and William McKenzie of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, offers illuminating details about the complexities of the immigration issue.
They provide evidence, for example, that disputes the claim often heard on right-wing media, that borders under the Biden administration are “wide open.” Data from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, however, reveals that in June some 103,014 migrants of 178,416 (more than half) were sent back to Mexico.
They further report that misinformation spread by smuggling organizations about the openness of U.S. borders is helping spur migration surges.
The authors suggest several solutions. First, and certainly no surprise, is that we need to modernize our immigration systems to include legal and realistic pathways for immigrants to enter our country. They also urge Spanish-speaking media outlets to present accurate and updated information to viewers, listeners, and readers about the status of U.S. borders.
While those who wrote this thoughtful piece did not say so, Fox TV should pay attention and focus more on facts, rather than stoking, with misinformation, the unfounded fear of hordes of criminals at our borders.
Immigration is like so many other complex issues we face in our world including the pandemic, climate change, and others. Addressing such issues requires thoughtful strategies that take into account facts and expert guidance. Oversimplifying the problem and presenting provocatively incorrect “information” does nothing to help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.