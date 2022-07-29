I was elected to the Charlotte County Commission in 1984 and wanted to show the difference between the commission now from when I served. Each November the commission voted to elect a chairman and vice chairman. I don't know if the commission still does this but those offices currently do not seem to change.
The election by the board of chairman and vice chairman usually changed from year to year. The county budget was done by the county administrator and then discussed at the next board meeting. We were one of the first counties in the state to enact impact fees. The money needed to operate the county is from taxes and impact fees which were a very important source of income.
It seems that Commissioners Constance and Tiseo want to raise the impact fees which are the lowest on this coast. Chairman Truex is a contractor and some time ago an attorney friend of mine said "I never met a contractor or builder who wanted to raise impact fees and probably never will." Commissioner Truex's refusing to raise the fees which might permit us to lower our taxes sometime in the future. Commissioner Doherty agrees with Truex in this matter.
With 5 commissioners it only takes three to pass the attempt. Commissioner Deutsch seems to be on the side of Truex and Doherty which is why a raise to an appropriate level has not passed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.