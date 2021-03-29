Editor:
Let’s be right up front with impact fees. First these are a tax that is imposed without the approval of the people.
Like other fees and taxes, our commissioners keep adding taxes and fees without ever letting the taxpayers vote, such as jacking up a MSBU fee 1,000%. And that impact fee runs up the final sales price, which is used by the taxing authority to set the assessment. Now the homeowner is paying a tax on a tax.
Here is a better idea. Stop being a bunch of tax-and-spend Democrats masquerading as fiscally responsible Republicans.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
