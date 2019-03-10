Editor:
Read the article last Wednesday about impact fees. Impact fees should be increased. It is not the local taxpayers obligation to be subsidizing the building industry.
Bill Truex is hardly an impartial party on this issue and even he admits that his customers can afford the increased fees and would only end up cutting back on luxuries like granite counters, farmhouse sinks or lush landscaping. Commissioner Doherty worries about a tax on newcomers. Better on those who are causing the need for additional infrastructure, than on current taxpayers.
Maybe if the cost of moving here gets high enough, we’ll see a decrease in the destruction of wildlife habitat. Let’s not “pave paradise and put up a parking lot.”
Mike Jensen
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.