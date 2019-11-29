Editor:
Tuesday night’s Ackerman septic to sewer conversion meeting was a farce with the commissioners having already decided in favor of it before asking for community input.
Around 100 people took time to attend with perhaps 25 people presenting good well thought out comments and asking questions.
The county administration and commissioners spent a huge amount on septic studies to get the conclusion they wanted. Most presenters were concerned about pollution in the county and its waterways and underground pollution.
The problem is that getting rid of all the septics may not be the most effective way to address the real pollution culprits that contribute far more pollution than properly installed and maintained septic tanks. The agri-business got a free pass last night from our commissioners.
If most all the livestock and fertilizer mining operation upstream from Port Charlotte were curtailed the waterways would be more pristine.
Immediately after hearing a large number of concerned citizens make presentations commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the latest septic to sewer conversion without discussing any of the information presented.
The commissioners could not even give any serious thought to making it part of the building code to have a toilet seat Bidet installed on all existing and future toilets. The benefits would be huge allowing the commissioners and citizens to wash their dirty bottoms and save millions of trees and not plug up the septic and sewer plants.
Much too complicated for them to think about thus the commissioners and Trump should be impeached immediately.
John Surkan
Port Charlotte
