I shouldn't be but I am stunned. Donald Trump's notice to four elected, young congresswomen of color to go back to the countries they came from shocks me.
His sweeping, inerrant claim that they come from countries with dysfunctional governments and have no right to represent their supporters in our government is nothing less than a call to what is darkest in his supporters. Be afraid of anyone who does not look like you. Join us in making America white again. They are not "our type."
So often his racist, sexist messages are inferred as he whisper tweets to his base. But not this time. There is nothing hidden in his hateful message to these young women, all of whom are citizens and three of whom were born here.
That the Republican leaders of Congress remain quiet, failing to condemn a man whose values are un-American, signifies that they too embrace his message that minorities have no place in our nation of immigrants.
It is time for every one of us who reject these values to rise up and reject the screeching message of the Republican Party and its leader. It is time to stand up to our neighbors and friends who have been outed — this chorus of white nativism and extreme nationalism is not the song of America.
Vote them out. He is nothing short of unfit to lead. Congress should impeach him.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
