Editor:
Again, we hear ignorant people calling for the impeachment of our duly elected president. These people seem to believe the impeachment of a president means the removal of that person from office. Not so.
Impeachment is the process by which a legislative body levels charges against a government official. It does not mean the removal from office. It is only a statement of charges, akin to an indictment in a criminal case.
Once an individual is impeached, he or she must then answer, under oath, charges against him/her in a formal court and present their defense against these charges, and face the possibility of conviction by a legislative vote. This judgement could result in the removal from office.
Note, however, this would require a supermajority vote for conviction. That is, at least 67 of our senators and/or 290 of our elected congressmen would have to vote for conviction.
Still don't understand "impeachment"? Ask any teacher of a high school government class.
Bill Timm
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.