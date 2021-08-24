Where is America going? Who is steering this ship? Does the pilot know how to navigate? Does the pilot care about human life?
If so, why do so many people die every time he makes a decision? One debacle after another...Covid? Millions die – that was Obama and Fauci and the Chinese. Afghanistan, Biden owned that one and thousands will die! If the world was flat, Biden would sail us right off the edge!
The American electorate and those responsible for the criminalization of that election, must accept full responsibility for all these and future deaths, related to his abominable decisions! The condition of America and the world view of this country is due to some of the worst political decisions in our history by Biden and his Cabinet.
It is very plain that some radical moves must be made if this Republic is to survive: Removal of Biden/Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, many in the existing Democrat Congress and the Senate! By the way, how is it that Congress and the Senate can recess in the face of a national eEmergency? We have a Covid pandemic, removal of troops from one of the most backward nations on the planet, felonious scandals in and by members of this government. Election scandals, in many states and who knows what is going to happen next? Where is the Justice Department? Where are the badly needed grand jury investigations? Doesn't Schiff, Nadler and the clowns of that committee, know that impeachment is also for Democrats?
