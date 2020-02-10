Editor:

Let's impeach:

• McDonalds for serving cold French fries.

• The weather bureau for poor reporting.

• All churches and organizations that abuse the young and helpless.

• Teachers and administrators if we don't like the way they manager our schools.

• The Post Office for not delivering our mail on time.

• Our IRS for over taxing us.

• How about the Sun newspaper?

Al Goleno

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments