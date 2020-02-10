Editor:
Let's impeach:
• McDonalds for serving cold French fries.
• The weather bureau for poor reporting.
• All churches and organizations that abuse the young and helpless.
• Teachers and administrators if we don't like the way they manager our schools.
• The Post Office for not delivering our mail on time.
• Our IRS for over taxing us.
• How about the Sun newspaper?
Al Goleno
Port Charlotte
