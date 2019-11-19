Editor:
The main difference between this impeachment "inquiry" and others in the past is that there are no crimes or charges. The Democrats are "looking" for something.
They are violating many legal principles as well as wasting taxpayer money and time. It's time to "put up or shut up." Televising the mess shows what a farce it is.
Annette Massey
Port Charlotte
