Editor:

In response to a letter printed on Sunday about impeaching President Trump for the color of his shirt, I have to think the writer had his tongue firmly in his cheek. If the House of Representatives could pick anything so frivolous to impeach the President, it would not be a shirt, but his hairstyle that is the crime.

All the evidence unfolding clearly is pointing towards asking for a foreign government to interfere in our election process, trying to cover it up, and obstruction of justice.

Our election process must be kept as safe as possible, and it is up to both parties to work together to protect it.

Jeffrey Schroeder

Port Charlotte

