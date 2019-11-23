Editor:

This is not an impeachment. It is an unlawful assault upon our president. It is an unlawful waste of taxpayer millions. It is an unlawful dereliction of duty to the American people.

It is a horrible embarrassment in front of the rest of the world. This whole fiasco should be stopped immediately and referred to the Supreme Court to determine the proper lawful procedure, if at all allowed to continue. The FBI has been shown to be treasonous and corrupt, as well as the CIA and the IRS.

Where is the outrage? Where are the investigations? What is wrong with the people?? Where is the outcry?

Jim Panaretos

Port Charlotte

