Editor:
President Trump must be impeached.
His actions undermine the integrity of our democracy. By ignoring the rule of law and reaching out to a foreign government for his own political gain, he has stolen the birthright of every American citizen.
He has stolen our right to know that our votes count. That our elections are not biased, or rigged. That they are free and fair and governed by specific laws established by the Constitution. Without that conviction, our integrity as a nation, and our position in the world, is so undermined as to be of no value.
It has taken two years to fully expose how a foreign power attempted to disrupt and destroy our democracy in 2016, but only a few months for President Trump to violate a sacred trust and work toward the same objective for the 2020 election. Congress must act. Impeachment is our only option.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
