My father was a Democrat. Democratic values in those days were admittedly admirable and my own thoughts were that cycling Democrats and Republicans in and out of office was a way to keep our politicians on a more honest and even keel.
Not until this impeachment dog and pony show did I realize how much the Democrat Party has changed. Our Democratic politicians are aware there is no basis for an impeachment and yet they pursue it wasting their time and our money in their meager attempt to save face. Anyone with a peanut for a brain can see through this facade.
Enlisting the biased fake news media to validate their impeachment ruse insults our intelligence as it infers we are gullible and naïve to consider such foolishness. Are they not aware that every disparaging remark made against the President is also made against the millions of people who put him in office? President Trump didn’t put himself in office…the people put him in office!
Lastly, with eight years of rising unemployment, stock market losses, and an overall downhill spiral in our economy with the Democrat administration vs. the record-setting accomplishments of the Republican administration has had in just three years…2020 will be an easy choice. Oh, and to the writer who acknowledged all the fake biased news in his letter to the editor suggesting the only unbiased reporting was done by the Associated Press? Your either kidding or you just woke up after a 20-year nap.
Michael Kaines
Englewood
