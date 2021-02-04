Editor:
I would like to ask the readers to forget for a few minutes about what is best for their political party but to think what is best for themselves and their fellow Americans.
Chuck Schumer has scheduled an impeachment trial of former president Trump. May I remind you that this will be the second set of impeachment proceedings. The Democrats will need a two-thirds majority to impeach and they know they do not have anywhere near the votes. So what is the point? Don't forget, Russia collusion and Mueller investigation, Ukraine investigation, and last but not least COVID-19. The past four years have been an inquisition by the Democrat party and the Republicans did little to nothing to defend the President.
(Merriam-Webster ) Inquisition - capitalized: a former Roman Catholic tribunal for the discovery and punishment of heresy. This is what I think the last four years have been and to prove my point the Democrats want to impeach a president that is no longer in office. Is this what we want from our politicians? Does this make any sense? Of course not, it defies all logic.
It's political revenge, that benefits no one. So now the Democrats have control of the House, Senate, and White House. This is all they have? What happened to COVID-19. If our politicians are to be representing the American people then I don't see how another impeachment will be beneficial to the American people or the future of politics. Term limits are needed to stop the insanity.
Chris Appelberg
Rotonda West
