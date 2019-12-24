Editor:
Amazingly, liberals bought the lie that Trump solicited foreign governments to interfere in the election. Read the transcript; it’s not true. Yet Biden was recorded on TV that he told the Ukrainian President to fire the investigator looking into the company his son worked for or he would stop the $1 billion in aid, then bragged that of course they did his bidding.
Quid pro quo on Biden. There should be an investigation on his corruption because Hunter also walked away from a trip with his dad to China where he received over $1 billion to invest for the Chinese. Really, an ex-druggy that has no investment or oil and gas background lands all this money from China and Ukraine?
Tom Brokaw has pointed out the House hasn’t surfaced any impeachable crime. Joe Lieberman says that the impeachment clause was not put in to punish crimes, which is the court's responsibility, but to protect the country if Congress decides there is a clear and present danger to the nation. Trump is delivering an outstanding economy, the lowest unemployment in 50 years (plus the lowest black and Hispanic unemployment in the history of our nation), stopping the theft of intellectual property from China and the illegal invasion on our border. He’s not a threat but a leader that is delivering prosperity to our nation.
Bring on the impeachment and deliver a landslide for Trump in the next election.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.