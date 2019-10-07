Editor:
Impeachment must be seen as an extremely serious action that should never be taken lightly. We are now in the investigative part which must lead to the gathering of facts and continue to investigate where those facts take us. What we are seeing so far is a deeply divided Congress that represents an even more deeply divided nation. Those opposed to Trump are quick to rush to judgment. Republicans are even quicker to dismiss the impeachment as a hoax or witch hunt. Neither is healthy.
John Adams wisely stated that "facts are stubborn things". Thomas Jefferson stated that the Declaration of Independence that he authored must be so clear that the reasons stated would command consent. If the investigation moves to Articles of Impeachment, it too must be comprised of facts stated and substantiated so clearly as to command consent as well. If Trump's impeachment ever gets to the Senate it is doomed to failure if votes are taken strictly along party lines. However, senators need to be admonished to vote based on facts, not fiction. In other words, if the articles are written based on clearly presented facts commanding consent, those voting against will be doing so at their political peril.
If Articles of Impeachment cannot be written with indisputable facts, then this entire process must be scraped. Really simple logic, don't you think?
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
