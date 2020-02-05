Editor:
Not only is the evidence supporting impeachment overwhelming, but the arguments put forth by the "defense" are hollow. We spent more than two years investigating foreign influence in our elections so to argue that these kind of actions are not impeachable is ridiculous.
Then to argue that it is wrong to overturn an election, what else is the impeachment process for — removing a sitting president. I don't care if you are a Democrat or a Republican, we must all come together as Americans and remove Donald Trump from office. We need a fair trial with witnesses and documents so the American public can hear the arguments and leave Joe Biden out of it. If he is guilty of something, prosecute him.
The only point the defense has been clear about is to take the opportunity to wrongfully smear Joe Biden, Who is actually an innocent bystander (never proven guilty of any corruption in Ukraine).
Carol Whittier
Placida
