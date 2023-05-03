Shortly before our last presidential election Joe Biden unequitably assured our country’s voters The New York Post story about his son Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.” Biden’s adamant explanation was further corroborated by 51 former government intelligence officials.
As a result Joe Biden won the presidency. We now know President Biden lied about the laptop, as did the 51 “spooks.” To put it precisely, Joe Biden won by lying. But right or wrong, he is the sitting president. What’s next? What can you and I do to counter this intentional crime?
Here in SW Florida we have two very good Congressmen, Greg Steube and Byron Donald. We need to contact these public servants and make them very aware of our desire to have them do their sworn duty to protect our country. The best way they can accomplish this is to quickly find a clear path to impeachment. Hunter Biden’s laptop is certainly an easy road map to follow.
Subpoena Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter’s business partners and see what light he can shed on the “big guy.” To encourage our congressmen to move swiftly I suggest we loyal conservatives cease being their “piggybanks” until they have implemented our will.
Impeachment and cutting off congressional funds, these are all drastic measures but I know no threat, foreign or domestic, currently more dangerous to our nation than Joe Biden. Look at the extensive damage he has achieved in less than three years. He must be relieved of command immediately.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.